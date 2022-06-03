Swansea City are unlikely to revive their winter interest in Manchester City youngster James McAtee, it has been reported by Wales Online.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will have some fresh faces on his radar heading into the summer.

One man linked with the Swans during the 2021/22 campaign was Manchester City talent McAtee. A move failed to matieralise earlier this year, but questions have been asked regarding a potential revived pursuit hit susmmer.

But now, Wales Online has played down the chances of Swansea City reigniting their interest.

The prospect of a summer loan swoop has been played down, their report states, seemingly ruling out the chances of a fresh move for the 19-year-old star ahead of the summer transfer window.

Turning attentions elsewhere?

Few would have complained about a pursuit for McAtee. The Salford-born star looks ready to make the jump up to senior football after another seriously impressive campaign with Manchester City’s U23s, managing 19 goals and eight assists in 32 outings last season.

That attacking midfield/ inside forward role is one that Swansea City could do with strengthening this summer though.

Hannes Wolf’s loan is coming to an end, leaving one less body in the role. Joel Piroe operated there when Michael Obafemi broke into the starting XI, so Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson are the only real natural players in that role left on the books.

It remains to be seen who Martin identifies to fill that spot next season, but it certainly seems as though it won’t be McAtee.

Youngster Cameron Congreve played there on the final day of the season against QPR and there have been some calls for Ollie Cooper to be handed a first-team chance, so they could be two in-house options.