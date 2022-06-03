Wigan Athletic’s Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Aberdeen and several other Scottish clubs, as per The Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 3.06.22, 7:30).

Wigan Athletic only signed the midfielder in the last January transfer window.

However, he is already being linked with a permanent departure following the club’s promotion from League One.

The Scottish Sun claim multiple Scottish clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Wigan Athletic move hasn’t worked out

Wigan Athletic landed the Scotsman mid-way through the past campaign to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

Shinnie went on to play 11 times for the Latics as they won the third tier title under Leam Richardson.

He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract at the DW Stadium but is facing an uncertain future with the North West club at this moment in time.

The Aberdeen-born man started his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and broke into their first-team when he was a youngster before moving to his boyhood club in 2015.

He then spent five years on the books with the Dons and made 187 appearances in all competitions before dropping down to England to join Derby County.

Shinnie was a regular for the Rams during his two-and-a-half years at Pride Park and played 92 times.

His switch to Wigan Athletic earlier this year hasn’t gone to plan for him and Aberdeen could now hand him an escape route over the next couple of months.