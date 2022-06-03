Portsmouth are hopeful of winning the race to land Cardiff City’s Marlon Pack, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are keen to lure the midfielder back to Fratton Park this summer.

Pack, 31, sees his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium expire at the end of the month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

The News claim he is prepared to drop into League One to join Danny Cowley’s side.

There will be competition for his signature though, with Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town reported to have held talks with him in a report by Wales Online.

Portsmouth eye summer addition

Portsmouth fans will know all about Pack already after seeing him rise up through their youth ranks at the start of his career.

The Portsmouth-born man linked up with his local side as a youngster and went on to make two first-team appearances after graduating from their academy.

He also had loan spells away at Wycombe Wanderers, Dagenham and Redbridge and Cheltenham Town to gain experience before joining the latter on a permanent basis in 2011.

Pack has since gone on to play for Bristol City and now Cardiff City but is now poised to move on ahead of the next campaign for a new challenge.

Pompey missed out on the play-offs last term and have an important summer ahead now as they look to bolster their ranks.

Pack would inject some useful quality and experience into their midfield ranks if they were able to get him but they will have to bat away competition from elsewhere for his signature first.