Barnsley have contacted Neil Warnock, the Tykes’ chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad has told Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley remain without a manager following their relegation into League One.

The Tykes had two managers at the helm during the 2021/22 season, both of them failing to get a tune out of a Barnsley side that eventually finished bottom of the second tier table.

Since, a number of managers have been linked to the Oakwell vacancy including Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Michael Duff and Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay.

Yorkshire Post say that there’s five potentially six names on Barnsley’s managerial shortlist. But El-Ahmad has told Barnsley Chronicle that he’s spoken with Warnock, and that he will again:

“I reached out to Neil [Warnock] and I will be speaking to him again. We haven’t got that far with him. There could be more names added to the final list.”

Barnsley hope to have a new manager in place by June 13th, as per Barnsley Chronicle.

One last dance?

Warnock, now 73 years old, officially announced his retirement in April this year. His last job was with Middlesbrough but he was replaced by Chris Wilder midway through last season, but he remains a manager with mounds of experience and credibility, having earned promotions with all of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City to name a few.

Whether he’d be a good fit for Barnsley in League One remains to be seen, and whether or not the Tykes fans would fancy him remains likewise.

The club has made some keen appointments in previous season but mainly from around Europe. This could be the club’s first domestic appointment for a while, but El-Ahmad admits that he hasn’t ‘got that far’ with Warnock, which could indicate that he’s uninterested.

Either way, the next appointment has to be a good one for Barnsley, with League One set to be tightly-contested next season.