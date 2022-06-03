Swansea City centre-back Brandon Cooper is attracting loan interest from a host of League One clubs, Wales Online has said.

Swansea City will be looking to prepare their squad for the new season after a promising first campaign under Russell Martin.

Fresh additions will be needed, and the door could well open for some to make temporary exits in a bid to find regular first-team game time elsewhere.

And now, Wales Online has reported that one player attracting loan interest is 22-year-old centre-back Cooper.

It is claimed that several clubs from League One are showing an interest in signing the Welshman on loan ahead of the new season.

The interest comes after Cooper enjoyed a successful loan spell in League Two with Swindon Town. He made a strong start to life with the Robins, helping them to three consecutive clean sheets against Scunthorpe United, Carlisle United and Walsall before injury brought a premature end to his season.

The logical next step?

It remains to be seen exactly what Swansea City have planned for Cooper this summer, and it could end up depending on who comes through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium.

However, following his impressive performances in League Two, it only seems right that he gets the chance to make the step up to League One if he is to head out on a temporary basis.

At 22, Cooper will be determined to kick on and continue his development this season with the hope of breaking into Martin’s senior side in the long run.