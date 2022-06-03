According to The Sun’s Isabelle Barker, Brentford are set to make a move for relegated Watford star Emmanuel Dennis.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League before the season’s end. As is expected, their star players are being coveted by other clubs.

That’s certainly the case with striker Dennis who The Sun’s Barker says is wanted by Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

The rationale being a move for Dennis is said to be the Bees being “keen to land another striker in the transfer window to partner top scorer Ivan Toney.”

Watford won’t sell Dennis on the cheap

Relegation has obviously brought about such talks of interest. Many players want to perform at the highest level possible – that is obviously the Premier League in England.

24-year-old Nigerian international Dennis showed that he could perform at this level during his season with Watford.

In 33 Premier League games last season, he proved to be a dual-threat striker with ten goals and six assists for the Hornets.

However, Watford will not allow Dennis to leave on the cheap and he is said, by Barker, to have a £20million price tag.

That would represent a huge profit for the Hornets who paid in the region of £3million to sign him last summer from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Some of a successfully negotiated fee would need to be passed on to Brugge – a figure said by The Sun reporter Barker to be a 5% sell-on fee.

Thoughts?

Clubs being relegated always face that double-edged danger of wantaway players or clubs circling to poach said players.

Watford will not be able to avoid this. That certainly looks to be the case with Brentford’s interest in Dennis.

Watford’s valuation of £20million for the young Nigerian does seem a touch high. Remember, this is for a player who has just one season of Premier League experience.

His returns across that one season would suggest that £20million would be fair recompense for Watford losing Dennis.