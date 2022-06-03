The Northern Echo say that the money brought in from Middlesbrough likely sale of Djed Spence this summer could be put towards Chris Wilder’s summer transfer budget, with Nottingham Forest ready to open discussions.

Middlesbrough have an in-demand player on their hands in Djed Spence. The 21-year-old joined Nottingham Forest on loan at the start of the 2021/22 season and went on to play a huge part in their eventual promotion to the Premier League.

He’s been linked with a Premier League move for a number of months now. Teams like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been consistently linked with the Englishman, though Forest are being increasingly backed to sign him following their promotion last weekend.

The Northern Echo’s report also claims that Forest will ‘open negotiations’ with Middlesbrough over the transfer.

Reports say that Boro will look to command £15million for the right wing-back this summer, and The Northern Echo’s Matty Jones goes on to write:

“The money generated from Spence’s transfer will look to be put towards Chris Wilder’s budget for next season with the Boro boss tasked with building a side capable of gaining promotion to the Premier League.”

Middlesbrough finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 7th place, eventually ending the campaign with a five-point gap between them and Luton Town in 6th.

A big summer ahead…

Wilder and Middlesbrough then look to have a busy summer ahead of them. The former Sheffield United boss has a few gaps in his side that need plugging before the next season, if they’re to compete for the top-six once again.

And with some compeitive sides returning to the second tier from the Premier League, and one or two coming up from League One, the Championship roster looks as fierce as ever.

If Boro can get a few teams bidding for Spence and watch his sale price increase, it could give Wilder even more funds to bolster his side this summer.