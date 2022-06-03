Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan is attracting increased transfer interest, leading to growing fears that he will be leaving the club this summer, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers are facing a summer of change with Tony Mowbray moving on, opening the door for new management to come in.

The playing squad could look very different come the start of next season too. Midfield star Joe Rothwell is heading for pastures new, while the likes of Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe remain in talks over new deals as their current contracts wind down.

Now, a potentially concerning update has emerged on towering Irishman Lenihan’s situation.

The Lancashire Telegraph states that growing interest from elsewhere is leading to increased fears that the 28-year-old could be set to move on from Ewood Park this summer.

Blackburn Rovers’ managerial situation is an important factor in Lenihan’s talks over a fresh contract, and with no new boss in place as it stands, there are growing fears that he will be moving on from the club.

Both West Brom and Middlesbrough have been mentioned as potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

A summer dilemma…

If Lenihan does end up moving on from Blackburn Rovers this summer, it leaves the club and the new manager with a dilemma to resolve.

Replacing a defender of his quality could prove to be a difficult task in itself. However, it would also leave Rovers without their current club captain. Lenihan’s leadership and Championship expertise has been of great importance at Ewood Park, and the possibility of losing that is not one fans will want to think about too long.

There is still time to reach an agreement, but as the uncertainty rumbles on, it looks more and more likely that Blackburn Rovers will be without Lenihan next season.