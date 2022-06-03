Hull City continue to be linked with transfer targets that line up with their Turkish ownership. The latest sees departing Lille striker Burak Yilmaz linked according to Ajansspor.

Under the ownership of Acun Ilicali, the Tigers only managed to claw themselves to a disappointing 19th in the Championship last season.

Ilicali seems to be leaning on his influence in Turkey and City have already been linked to a move for Fenerbahce outcast Ozan Tufan.

Now, the Tigers are being tipped to move in for Yilmaz whose contract is not being renewed by Ligue 1 side Lille.

Yilmaz on Hull City’s radar

Ajansspor state that Hull City will move for Yilmaz as well as fellow Turkish international Tufan.

Their article states that Yilmaz will be spoken to ‘as soon as possible’. This comes as the Tigers look to upgrade this summer ahead of another Championship campaign.

Yilmaz is a 77-cap Turkey international and last played for The Crescent Stars in March this year. He scored the only goal in Turkey’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Portugal.

This season for Lille, Yilmaz featured in 40 games, scoring seven goals and adding five assists.

Thoughts?

There is little doubt – even at the age of 36 – that Yilmaz would be an eye-catching coup for Hull City. He is Turkey’s current captain so would bring leadership qualities to the East Yorkshire outfit.

Then there is the question of experience, which Yilmaz has in spades. 323 games in Turkey’s Super Lig, 59 games in France’s Ligue 1 and 61 games across European cup competitions. Add in his goals 256 in 521 total games and it is easy to see the lethality that the Turkish international carries in him.

Hull City wouldn’t have it all their own way though, with Ajansspor also citing interest from clubs in Turkey and the MLS.

Still, it should be a move that Hull City owner Ilicali should pursue, even if it is one that results in a short-term stay at the MKM Stadium.