Northampton Town, Leyton Orient and Rochdale reported target Niall Maher is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with FC Halifax Town, as detailed in a report by The Courier.

The Football League-linked defender is edging closer towards the exit door with the clock ticking on his contract.

Maher, 26, sees his stay with his current club expire at the end of the month and he is due to become available.

Football Insider have reported that League Two quartet Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers want him, as do National League new boys Scunthorpe United.

Door to open for Northampton Town, Leyton Orient and Rochdale?

Maher has been a standout player for FC Halifax Town in this past season and made 43 appearances in all competitions to help them reach the play-offs.

However, the Yorkshire club face a battle to keep hold of them now after their defeat to Chesterfield.

They have also lost manager Pete Wild to League Two side Barrow.

Maher linked up with the Shaymen back in 2018 and has since been ever-present for the non-league outfit.

Prior to his move, he had previously had spells on the books at Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bury, Galway United and Telford United.

Northampton Town, Leyton Orient and Rochdale are all preparing for another year in the fourth tier and could see Maher as someone to bolster their defensive options.

He dropped out of the league back in 2017 but could be poised for a return five years later with his future at FC Halifax Town remaining uncertain.