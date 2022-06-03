Everton are reportedly growing in confidence that they can win the race to sign Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski ahead of a host of Premier League rivals.

Burnley star Tarkowski is among those to be heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor after their relegation to the Championship.

Everton have been mentioned as contenders for his signature and now, the Daily Mail has provided an update on the club’s position in the pursuit of the standout defender.

It is said that the Toffees are becoming increasingly confident that they can win the race for Tarkowski’s services amid plenty of interest from Premier League clubs. The Daily Mail states Leeds United and Leicester City are also keen on the centre-back, with Aston Villa and Fulham previously mentioned too.

A summer departure seems inevitable after Burnley’s relegation and with Tarkowksi’s deal expiring, but it remains to be seen just who wins the fight for his signature.

A busy summer for Burnley…

Relegated clubs often have some shuffling around to do before embarking on life back in the Championship, and that is certainly the case for Burnley.

Key players will have their eyes on moves elsewhere and with the likes of Tarkowski and club captain Ben Mee out of contract, the new manager will have some work to do to find replacements for club stalwarts.

The Clarets’ financial situation won’t make that any easier either, though it will be hoped that some transfer fees for departing players could help balance the books somewhat.

Tarkowski is among those that look likely to depart, and with Everton most confident of securing a deal, it awaits to be seen who emerges victorious in the battle for his signature.