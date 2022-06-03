Nottingham Forest are keen on St Etienne defender Mickael Nade, reports coming out of France claim.

Nade, 23, is a French centre-back currently playing for Ligue 1 outfit St Etienne. He featured 31 times in the Ligue 1 season just concluded, but couldn’t prevent his side from relegation into the French second tier.

Now, reports coming out of France suggest that Nade could be on his way out, and that Nottingham Forest are keen following on from their promotion to the Premier League.

The report also states that the Reds face competition for his signature.

Stocked up at the back…

Forest have some good options in the heart of defence. Cooper has three sound options in Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Steve Cook, but heading into the Premier League, the Forest boss might be looking at add some pace to his back-line.

Nade is athletic, strong, and young too. He could be a shrewd signing for the club as they look to assemble a squad that can not only beat the drop next season, but compete, and begin to establish themselves in the top flight after such a lengthy absence.

Forest and Cooper certainly have a lot of work to do this summer. After a long campaign in the Championship though, expect them to take a short break before getting stuck into their transfer plans, which could start with making one or two of their loan players permanent ahead of the next campaign.

The club looks set to splash some cash in the summer and it’s certainly an exciting time to be a Forest fan.