Plymouth Argyle’s interest in Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom has cooled, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Plymouth Argyle had the Welshman on loan for the whole of the past season.

Broom, 25, has now returned to his parent club and still has a year left on his contract.

He has been made available for transfer though but it currently appears unlikely he will be heading back to Home Park on a permanent basis.

Peterborough United situation

Peterborough United are preparing for life back in League One under Grant McCann following their relegation from the Championship.

Broom is someone who is a proven player in the third tier but the club appear to have made their decision on him.

He made the move to London Road back in 2020 but has struggled to make an impact there, scoring just once in 17 appearances.

The Posh loaned him out to Burton Albion during his first year at the club and then gave him the green light to head to Plymouth Argyle last term.

Broom was a regular for the Pilgrims and played 48 games in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

He has also played for the likes of Bristol Rovers, Eastleigh and Cheltenham Town in the past but his future is up in the air right now.

The Newport-born man is on the transfer list but Plymouth Argyle’s interest in him has eased. He was linked with Aberdeen in the last January transfer window.