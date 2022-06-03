Hannes Wolf is reportedly willing to take a pay-cut to rejoin Swansea City on loan this summer, but a move still seems unlikely according to Planet Swans.

Wolf, 23, joined Swansea City on loan from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in January. The Austrian went on to feature 19 times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting three.

He immediately became an important player for Russell Martin’s side who went on to claim a 15th place finish in the end.

Since, the Swans have been linked with a handful of potential signings but it’s become quite evident that the club’s financial situation may prevent Martin from doing all the summer transfer business that he wants too.

The club has already, seemingly, fallen out of the race to sign Cyrus Christie, with Martin putting that down to wages.

And now, reports (via Planet Swans) say that Wolf is willing to take a pay-cut to rejoin Swansea City on loan this summer, but even then, a move still seems unlikely according to Planet Swans.

A difficult summer ahead…

Martin and Swansea made good progress last season. But this summer could yet prove to be a frustrating one for the Welsh club, with their financial situation bound to hold them back in the transfer window.

The Swans might yet need to sell one of their key players in order to fund some kind of summer transfer activity, with the obvious asset being Joel Piroe.

It would be a hard pill for the club and indeed the fans to swallow, but needs must, and a big sale of Piroe would give the club a huge profit margin on the Dutch striker.

As for Wolf, a return to Swansea would give Martin a keen option going into the summer and, despite the move being played down, it could yet come to fruition later in the summer if Swansea City are better placed to bring him back.