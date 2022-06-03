Port Vale are holding contract talks with Jamie Proctor, as detailed on their retained list.

Port Vale are looking to keep hold of the striker along with James Gibbons and Mal Benning.

Proctor, 30, sees his deal expire at the end of the month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

The Valiants are keen to retain his services though as they prepare for life in League One.

Port Vale back in the third tier

Port Vale have a big summer ahead now following their play-off final win over Mansfield Town at Wembley last week.

Darrell Clarke has done an impressive job at Vale Park and will be looking to strengthen his ranks in the transfer window.

Keeping hold of Proctor will be a shrewd bit of business as he is vastly experienced and gives them more competition and depth up front.

The Preston-born forward signed for the club last summer and scored 13 goals in all competitions.

Prior to his switch to Staffordshire, he had previously had spells at Preston North End, Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

Port Vale have become the latest club to publish their retained list and have announced that attacker David Amoo is leaving the club on a free transfer.

Clarke’s side are also extending the contracts of Nathan Smith and Aidan Stone, whilst Kian Harratt, Ryan Edmondson and Tomas Holy have all returned to their parent clubs.