Yorkshire Post has revealed that Manchester United first-team coach Eric Ramsay is on Barnsley’s managerial shortlist.

Barnsley remain without a manager following their relegation from the Championship.

The club is closing in on finding a new boss though, with Yorkshire Post revealing that the club has a shortlist of five or six potential candidates, including Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff.

But the same report goes on to reveal that the Tykes are also considering Ramsay.

He is a first-team coach at Manchester United, but reports cite him as the Red Devils’ set-piece coach.

Formerly an assistant manager at Shrewsbury Town, Ramsay was reportedly ‘recommended’ to former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by another former United coach, now Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who met during their time studying together at Loughborough University.

But it’s claimed that new United boss Erik ten Hag wants to keep Ramsay at Old Trafford going into next season.

A new trend…

There seems to be a new trend of appointing coaches from Premier League teams at the moment. McKenna to Ipswich, Michael Beale to QPR, and previously Mikel Arteta from Manchester City to Arsenal.

They all arrive as unknowns and unprovens. For Barnsley though, there is certainly an element of risk in this appointment – Ramsay is a set-piece coach for a start, and he was brought in during a relatively unsuccessful time in Manchester United’s recent history.

Still, the risk might be more preferable than say, appointing Hasselbaink. Barnsley certainly seem to closing in on a new boss though.