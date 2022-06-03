Reading are said to be considering a summer move for Southampton forward and former Royals star Shane Long.

Reading will be hoping the struggles of the 2021/22 campaign can be left in the past, though the club will still have to be shrewd in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Free transfers will be vital for the Royals in their bid to strengthen.

Now, according to Berkshire Live, one potential free transfer deal Reading have set their sights on is former star Long.

The 35-year-old striker is out of contract at Premier League side Southampton this summer and given the limited game time he got under Ralph Hasenhuttl over the season just concluded, it would be a surprise to see his stay at St. Mary’s extended.

Long is a player of interest to Reading, who are not permitted to pay transfer fees or offer contracts longer than a year as it stands.

The last dance?

Perhaps the best individual campaign of Long’s career came on the books at Reading, so as he enters the twilight of his playing career, it could be fitting to return to the Royals this summer.

Over the course of his six-year spell with Reading, the Irishman managed 54 goals and 28 assists in 202 outings for the club.

The 2010/11 season was his most productive in front of goal by some way though.

Long scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the Royals, helping them reach the Championship play-off final before being defeated by Swansea City at Wembley Stadium.

He went on to join West Brom that summer, making the step up to the Premier League without Reading.

Excluding a short loan spell with Bournemouth in the 2020/21 season, Long has remained in the top flight ever since too. Across spells in the Premier League with Reading, West Brom, Hull City and Southampton, the Gortnahoe-born striker has scored 56 goals and provided 31 assists in 343 appearances.