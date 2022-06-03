Swindon Town chairman Clem Morfuni is coy on Ben Garner’s links to Charlton Athletic.

Swindon Town’s owner is tight-lipped over the speculation and has refused to give anything away.

Garner, 42, has been heavily linked with a switch to The Valley and he was reported to have agreed a deal to move to the League One club last week by the South London Press.

However, nothing has been reported since then and things have gone very quiet.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Morfuni has said:

“As soon as anything is concrete, we will make a comment. I can’t make a comment on something regarding rumours and hearsay because it jeopardises both the other club and us. We don’t want to have any legal issues that might give us a problem.

“It’s like I said when I first turned up, there are certain things we can announce and that we will discuss, but there are also certain things we can’t discuss because of legal issues.

“We’re trying to be as open and transparent as possible – I’ve said this to the advisory board. If there are rumours about a manager or a player, I can’t really say anything because it jeopardises the club.”

What now for both Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic?

It is a waiting game for both clubs as the delay with Garner goes on.

Swindon Town are preparing for another year in League Two again after losing to eventual winners Port Vale in the play-offs.

They need to ensure they pick themselves up again and are ready for next term. The Robins will also need to identify Garner’s replacement if he moves on.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, remain in the hunt for Johnnie Jackson’s replacement and have been for a month now.

It remains to be seen whether Garner will indeed be taking over as their new boss or if they are still looking at other options.

The Addicks had a disappointing past campaign in the third tier and are now preparing for their third season at that level after slipping out of the Championship back in 2020 under Lee Bowyer.

They are yet to make a signing as the uncertainty over their managerial situation drags on and on.