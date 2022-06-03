Cheltenham Town and Tranmere Rovers target Tom Bradbury’s future at FC Halifax Town is yet to be decided with the clock ticking on his contract, as per a report by the Halifax Courier.

The in-demand defender sees his deal expire at the end of next month and is currently due to become available.

His side are yet to tie up an extension for him and his situation hangs in the balance still amid links to Cheltenham Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Halifax announced the departure of four players yesterday but still have nine individuals, including Bradbury, who haven’t committed their futures just yet.

Door open for Cheltenham Town and Tranmere Rovers to swoop in?

Cheltenham Town could see him as someone to replace Will Boyle, who is leaving them this summer. Michael Duff’s side are gearing up for another year in League One after finishing in a respectable 15th in the last campaign.

Tranmere Rovers remain in League Two after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term and have a vacancy to fill in the heart of defence following Peter Clarke’s departure to Walsall.

Bradbury moved to Halifax last year on a free transfer and has been a hit with the Yorkshire outfit, making 35 appearances in all competitions for them to date.

He has also played for the likes of MK Dons, Bishop’s Stortford, Banbury, Dundee and Yeovil Town in the past.

He is edging closer towards the exit door with his future still yet to be sorted with the Shaymen amid links to the Football League.