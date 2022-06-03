Charlton Athletic received a compensation fee of £400,000 from Brighton for young goalkeeper James Beadle back in January, the South London Press has reported.

Charlton Athletic’s 17-year-old talent Beadle departed the club earlier this year to make the jump up to Premier League side Brighton.

He left without a senior appearance to his name but impressive performances in the youth academy had seen him emerge on England’s radar, earning an U18s call-up in November 2021, around two-and-a-half years after he featured for the country’s U15s.

Now, around six months after his switch from The Valley to The AMEX, the compensation fee paid by the Seagulls has been revealed.

The South London Press states that Brighton paid £400,000 in compensation to Charlton Athletic to secure the services of Beadle back in the January transfer window. Beadle’s move came after he turned down a professional contract with the Addicks.

Where could the money be reinvested?

The obvious answer would be the playing squad. Whoever is appointed as Johnnie Jackson’s replacement will be hoping they can have the chance to make some fresh additions to shape the side to their liking this summer, and rightly so.

However, given that the funds have come as a result of the Charlton Athletic academy’s good work in developing Beadle, it could be wise to put the money back into the youth ranks.

The Addicks boast some promising talents in their youth ranks and managers haven’t been afraid to promote youngsters to the senior side or dip into the youth pool before.

Be it an investment into facilities, staff or players, to maintain the strong level shown by the academy, an investment of £400,000, or at least a portion of that sum, would be brilliant in Charlton Athletic’s efforts to keep producing promising youngsters.