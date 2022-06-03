West Brom are rivalling Celtic and Wolves for the signing of St Pauli and Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, reports Football Insider.

Vasilj, 26, currently plays for German second tier side St Pauli. The Bosnian international has been capped five times by his country and he’s due to play in several Nations League fixtures later this month.

And Football Insider say that West Brom, Celtic and Wolves are set to take a look at Vasilj during this month’s international fixtures, along with a number of other teams.

The same report goes on to mention that Vasilj is ‘eager’ to take the next step in his career after an impressive season in Germany, and that St Pauli could be willing to offload him for as little as £1.25million.

West Brom could be in the market for a new no.1 this summer with Sam Johnstone honing in on a Premier League move ahead of his contract expiry later this month.

It’s hard to tell – Vasilj is obviously a very obscure link and a relatively unproven player, having never played in England before.

But with so many teams allegedly interested, including two top tier sides in Celtic and Wolves, it could suggest that Vasilj is a goalkeeper with real potential, and this months’ international fixtures could give the likes of Celtic, Wolves and West Brom a good indicator of where Vasilj is at ability-wise.

Steve Bruce could certainly do with a new no.1 this summer, and he previously suggested that he has a little bit of money in the transfer kitty too.

West Brom have plucked some obscure players from Europe before who’ve gone on to become key players – Vasilj could yet be another.