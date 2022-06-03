Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has no intention to leave at this point amid interest from other Football League clubs, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Gregory, 33, is reportedly on the radar of Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Middlesbrough, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, the Sheffield Star claim he has no desire to leave Hillsborough.

Boost for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another season in League One and keeping hold of their key striker will be a big boost to Darren Moore’s side.

They swooped to sign him last summer following their relegation from the Championship and he was a hit with the Yorkshire outfit, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

He still has another year left on his contract meaning the club are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

Gregory is a vastly experienced forward and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date, having also played for the likes of Mansfield Town, FC Halifax Town, Millwall, Stoke City and Derby County.

The latter have been linked with a move back in for him as they gear up for life in the third tier under Wayne Rooney.

Championship pair Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough have also been mentioned but with Gregory seemingly settled where he is at the moment, they will all have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements over the next couple of months.