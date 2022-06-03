Bolton Wanderers have been joined by three unnamed Championship clubs in the race to sign Fulham’s right-sided star Marlon Fossey, it has emerged from The Bolton News.

Championship clubs will be looking to make a strong start in their pursuit of transfer targets, with plenty of business already taking place before the transfer window officially opens next Friday (June 10th).

And now, according to The Bolton News, three Championship clubs have set their sights on Fulham ace Fossey.

It is claimed that three unnamed second-tier sides are interested in signing the American talent, dealing a blow to League One side Bolton Wanderers’ bid to reunite with their former loan star.

The Trotters’ interest in a permanent deal for Fossey has been well documented, with Ian Evatt showing no hesitation in confirming his desire to sign the 23-year-old this summer, even stating he was confident of a deal back in March.

However, the fresh interest in Fossey’s services could see them miss out on the former loan star.

The time for a move…

At 23 and with his Fulham contract expiring at the end of next season, it seems the time has come for Fossey to move on from Craven Cottage to forge a career in the EFL.

Before linking up with Bolton Wanderers in January, Fossey had still been playing U23s football with the young Cottagers, and his form while at the University of Bolton Stadium displayed he is more than capable of playing above that level.

The Los Angeles-born wing-back managed one goal and five assists in 15 League One outings for Bolton Wanderers.

While the Trotters had hoped they could tie up a deal for the Fulham man, it seems new Championship interest could scupper their bid to bring Fossey back for good.