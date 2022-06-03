Leeds United are ready to rival Nottingham Forest for the signing of Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, claims The Athletic.

Gibbs-White, 22, has recently returned to Wolves following his impressive loan spell with Sheffield United in the Championship last season.

The attacking midfielder featured 37 times in league fixtures for the Blades, scoring 12 and assisting 10.

He was a catalytic in Sheffield United’s eventual play-off finish. The Blades though crashed out of the semi-finals to eventual winners Nottingham Forest, who have since been backed to pursue the £20million-rated Gibbs-White.

Now though, The Athletic say that Leeds United could rival Forest for the signing of Gibbs-White this summer.

Race heating up…

Wolves manager Bruno Lage wants to take a look at Gibbs-White in pre-season this summer. It was previously reported that the Premier League club could cash in on Gibbs-White this summer if Lage doesn’t see a place for him in his first-team ahead of next season, potentially making some money whilst the Englishman’s stock is high.

And with Forest earning promotion and soon after being linked with Gibbs-White, along with Southampton and now Leeds United, Gibbs-White’s stock has never been higher.

He showed a lot of ability last time round with Sheffield United and after being sent out on loan a couple of times by Wolves now, Gibbs-White may be finally eyeing up a spot in the Premier League, and whichever team can guarantee him that might be able to persuade him to come aboard.

He’s certainly got options, and a Premier League move looks very likely now. If not, then expect him to be given a chance at Wolves, where he could soon become a key player.