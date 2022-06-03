Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town are all interested in SCO Angers defender Enzo Ebosse, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town will all be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer.

While Forest are gearing up for life in the Premier League, Canaries boss Dean Smith will be keen to add some faces for their bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. The Terriers will have their eye on promotion after falling at the hands of Steve Cooper’s men in the play-offs.

Now, as per Football Insider, all three sides have identified SCO Angers full-back Ebosse as a potential target.

Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town are all weighing up moves for the 23-year-old after a strong campaign in Ligue 1.

It remains to be seen if any of the trio’s interest ends up being firmed up with a move, but Ebosse is on their radars ahead of the summer transfer window, which officially opens for business next Friday (June 10th).

More on Ebosse…

Ebosse could be a valuable addition in either the Premier League or the Championship this summer.

With only one year remaining on his current contract in France, Angers may well be more inclined to let him go now rather than risk losing him on the cheap in January or for nothing next summer.

Not only that, but his versatility could make him an important player in a grueling campaign. Although left-back is his main role, Ebosse spent much of the 2021/22 campaign operating as a left-sided centre-back in a back three, also pushing up to wing-back at times.