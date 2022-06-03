According to Aberdeen Live, Rochdale have revived their interest in taking Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell on loan next season.

The Daily Record reported that Dale were interested in bringing the exciting prospect in on loan in January, but nothing came of the rumours.

Campbell has made 76 appearances for the Pittodrie-based club and mainly featured at left-back last season in an unstable period at the club, which saw the failed appointment of Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin becoming his successor.

The 21-year-old spent some of the last campaign with former Dons boss Derek McInnes as they helped Kilmarnock gain promotion to the Scottish Premier League.

Killie won the Scottish Championship title after narrowly pipping the remarkable Arbroath by two points after a dramatic victory in the penultimate game against the Red Lichties at Rugby Park.

Goodwin will look to build his squad to repair some of the damage caused during Glass’ tenure, and it seems the Dons may be open for Campbell to make a loan move away to gain more experience.

Is Campbell a ready-made addition to Dale’s system?

Dale have made a name for themselves as a ball-playing team under Robbie Stockdale, which has sometimes frustrated the old-fashioned element of the support.

However, there is no better place in League Two for an upcoming midfielder in the mould of the Scotland youth international to learn his trade while playing in a system which suits those more comfortable on the ball.

Campbell will be able to hone his skills next to the talented Liam Kelly, who often dominated possession in some of Dale’s impressive victories last season.

The physicality of the English fourth tier should not be a problem for the Bridge of Don midfielder, who has already faced tough opponents in Scotland.

This addition could be a positive for both parties if Campbell is to get ample game time at the Spotland-based club.