Bradford City have announced on their official website the loan signing of Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Harratt joins the Bantams, having aided Port Vale in their recent promotion to League One through the play-offs.

The Pontefract-born attacker has risen through the Terries youth system, which he joined in 2017 after previous spells in the academies of Barnsley and Leeds United.

Loan spells with Harrogate Town and Guiseley in 2020 were the building blocks for the 19-year-old’s success with the Valiants this season, scoring five times, including the opener against Mansfield Town at Wembley in the play-off final.

Mark Hughes has made a fast start to recruitment ahead of the new season, having already signed Jamie Walker, Harry Lewis, Ryan East, Matty Platt and Jake Young to bolster those deemed a decent quality from last season’s squad.

A fresh promotion winner to boost the ambitious Bantams…

For their size of fanbase and stadium, City has been punching well below their weight since their relegation to League Two in 2019, but the appointment of the highly regarded Welshman in February has brought a renewed belief to Valley Parade.

In Harratt, they have acquired a player who knows what is needed to get out of the League after the success of Vale last season, and the promising Huddersfield centre-forward has already shown glimpses of the problems he can cause defenders at that level.

There is little doubt that a manager who knew where the net was during his playing days will likely benefit the clever forward, who will look to improve on his tally from the last campaign.

The addition of Harratt is another step in the right direction for a club that has stagnated in the fourth tier for too long by expectations of their sizable support, and the current ambitions should boost the season ticket sales.