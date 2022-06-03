According to Turkish source Ajansspor, Hull City have made an official move for Fenerbache star Ozan Tufan.

Hull City will be looking to improve under new owner Acun Ilicali after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign. That campaign saw them finish a lowly 19th in the Championship table.

It appears that Ilicali is leaning on his influence in Turkey by making an approach to Fenerbahce for 65-cap Turkey international Tufan.

Tufan and the Hull City situation

Ajansspor’s Orhan Gulek writes that Tigers’ owner Ilicali has ‘officially requested’ Tufan after speaking with Fenerbahce.

Gulek goes on to add that Hull City are lacking box-to-box midfielders and hints that this is the reason behind the East Yorkshire side’s approach for Tufan.

The Turkey international spent the first half of the last campaign at a struggling Watford side but fell out of favour with the Hornets. He made just seven appearances for them in the Premier League last season, gaining just 335 minutes of football.

Ajansspor’s Gulek hints that this deal is progressing and states that developments are to come over the coming days.

However, more concrete news comes from Turkish journalist Gokmen Ozcan via the following tweet:

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Ozan Tufan, Hull City'le büyük oranda anlaştı. Fenerbahçe ve Acun Ilıcalı arasında bonservis görüşmeleri devam ediyor. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) June 2, 2022

In this tweet, Ozcan says that Tufan “has largely agreed” terms with Hull City but the Tigers are still in negotiations with Fenerbahce.

Thoughts?

It’s definitely a bold move on Hull City’s behalf is this move for Tufan. Not only bold, but also ambitious.

Tufan is a 65-cap Turkey international with nine goals to his name. His last appearance for The Crescent-Stars came in World Cup qualification in early October last year.

Critics will point out that he didn’t cut the mustard at Premier League level whilst on loan with Watford.

However, neither did Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham and look at his record-breaking campaign last season.

Tufan would easily slot into Hull City’s side in the Championship. He’s accustomed to a level of football above that what he’d be playing in English football’s second-tier competition.

This would be a fantastic move for Hull City and one they should pull out all the stops to get over the line.