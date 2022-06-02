QPR’s Yoann Barbet looks set for a return to France with Bordeaux, reports in France claim.

Barbet, 29, sees his QPR contract expire this month. The Frenchman has just capped his third season with the club, having made well over 100 league appearances for the R’s.

His contract was a talking point for much of the second half of last season.

Upon releasing their retained list, QPR said that they were still in negotiations with Barbet among others.

But West London Sport reporter Dan Bennett has now said that reports coming out of Europe claim Barbet is heading to Bordeaux.

He tweeted earlier today:

Reports in France are claiming that Yoann Barbet will re-join his former club Bordeaux this summer #QPR — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) June 2, 2022

Barbet was a youth player at Bordeaux, featuring heavily for their B team before joining Brentford in 2015. He spent four seasons with the club, playing under Mark Warburton who later brought him to QPR during his first season in charge.

The Frenchman played in every league fixture for QPR during the 2020/21 season, quietly going about his defensive duties to establish himself as a key player, and a favourite among supporters.

Many would like to see him stay, but there’s speculation that he could now be returning to France and that will give new QPR manager Michael Beale a task in replacing his presence this summer and, as Warburton so often put it, ‘Barbet’s left-sided balance’ in the heart of defence.

Should Barbet move on then R’s fans will wish him nothing but the best. For Beale now, he has plenty of work to do in assembling his squad for the 2022/23 campaign, with many excited and intrigued to see how the former Aston Villa coach fares in charge.