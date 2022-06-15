Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson looks set for a busy summer transfer window, with some already moving on while three fresh faces have arrived at Ashton Gate.

As it stands, a whole host of key players are out of contract next summer too, so Nigel Pearson faces a busy season of contract renewals it seems.

According to Transfermarkt, there are 14 Robins players entering the final year of their contract next season.

Those players are as follows: Chris Martin, Tomas Kalas, Daniel Bentley, Nathan Baker, Timm Klose, Nahki Wells, Kasey Palmer, Jay Dasilva, Max O’Leary, Taylor Moore, Zak Vyner, Tyreeq Bakinson, Han-Noah Massengo and Antoine Semenyo.

Of those 14, some deals include extension options. Bristol City can trigger 12-month extensions in Moore, O’Leary, Semenyo and Vyner’s deals.

Kalas, Bentley, Dasilva, Palmer and Massengo all came to the club during the 2019 summer transfer window ahead of what would prove to be Lee Johnson’s final season as head coach. Between those five players, Bristol City forked out a sizable amount to bring them to Ashton Gate, so losing them for nothing next summer would be a real blow.

Palmer looks poised to join Championship rivals Coventry City, while defender Vyner’s future looks uncertain and the door is open for midfielder Bakinson move on.

Meanwhile, Martin and Klose have earned themselves one-year contract extensions following their performances throughout the 2021/22 campaign. Klose seems to have formed a strong defensive partnership with center-back Robbie Cundy, who is still in contract talks with the club.

Moore impressed out on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts last season and will be hoping he gets another chance to prove himself in BS3 next season.

As for goalkeeper O’Leary, it seems the 2022/23 campaign could be an important one. He is behind Bentley in Pearson’s goalkeeping ranks and at 25, he will surely have his eyes on playing regular senior football.

Young forward Semenyo can have a crucial role to play for the Robins moving forward and could form a potent attack force with Andreas Weimann and Martin. However, amid interest in his services and with his deal running down, it remains to be seen just how much longer he dons a Bristol City shirt.

Some important decisions await Pearson and the Bristol City hierarchy, but it will be hoped a fruitful summer can see them rise up the Championship table next season.