Bristol City, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town have all held talks with Cardiff City’s departing midfielder Marlon Pack, as per Wales Online.

Bristol City’s former midfielder will be leaving Cardiff City this summer after he confirmed he would be departing upon the expiry of his contract.

As a result, Pack will be available on a free transfer, and it seems he’s not without his suitors heading into the summer.

According to Wales Online, Pack’s former club Bristol City, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town are all interested in recruiting the experienced midfielder this summer.

It is said that all of Bristol City, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town have held talks with Pack over possible moves. It remains to be seen who emerges as the favourite in the chase, but he certainly has plenty of options available as he heads for free agency.

A valuable addition…

Although Pack fell down the pecking order after Steve Morison’s appointment as Cardiff City boss, the 31-year-old still has attributes that could be of value to any of the three sides linked.

Able to feature either as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, Pack covers a lot of ground in the middle of the park and boasts a wide range of passing, with his long passing one of his strongest assets.

Pack has bags of experience under his belt in both the Championship and League One too. The Portsmouth-born ace has played 269 times in the second tier over the course of his career and 141 times in the third.

He could prove to be a smart free transfer signing for one of Bristol City, Portsmouth or Shrewsbury Town this summer, but it remains to be seen who, if any of the three, emerge victorious in the fight for his signature.