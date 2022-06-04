Preston North End are preparing for a full squad rebuild in this summer transfer window.

With Ryan Lowe at the helm after joining the club midway through the 2021/22 Championship season, it will be the first time that Lowe gets a chance to properly stamp his identity and authority on the playing squad.

Preston North End has always been the ‘nearly’ club when it comes to reaching the Premier League, with the last time being a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to West Ham in the Championship play-off final for the 2005/06 season.

The next season brings optimism amongst Preston North End fans with belief that Lowe could be the man to take them to the promised land of the Premier League. With an already ruthless retained list it is clear Lowe is not messing around. Nine first-team players from last season will be released, with the focus now on rebuilding this team for the play-off push.

With Lowe looking to bring in players in this transfer window, he will also be looking towards potential contract extensions for players whose contracts run out at Deepdale at the end of the 2022/23 season.

According to Transfermarkt, Preston North End havr 10 players out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season. Those include Liam Lindsay, Josh Earl, Greg Cunningham, Matthew Olosunde, Ryan Ledson, Tom Bayliss, Daniel Johnson, Josh Harrop, Sean Maguire, and Ched Evans.

Amongst these 10 players, Preston North End have already confirmed on their retained list that they are willing to listen to offers for Olosunde, Bayliss, and Harrop. With Lowe seemingly believing they are surplus to requirements.

The club will be surely looking to extend its deal with Johnson and extend for many more years to come. Johnson is one of the most influential players for Preston North End with his incredible creative spark that sets him apart from the other players on the pitch.

However, players such as Cunningham, Maguire, and Evans. Although they have influenced the first-team picture this season. It is hard to be able to see them forcing their way into the starting 11 with Lowe bringing in competition.

The question still remains over Earl. Where will Lowe see him playing within his system, as a left-wing-back he didn’t grasp the opportunity as some fans would have thought. And with Andrew Hughes at the top of his game playing at left centre-back it is hard to see Earl forcing his way in. It is a question that will be answered over the season to see if Earl gets his chance.

Finally, Ledson. A player who on his day would walk into the starting 11 with ease, but due to his unfortunate injury left him out of the team for the latter end of the season. Ledson will probably find himself lower down on the pecking order for his position with Alan Browne, Ali McCann, and Ben Whiteman all showing their worth in the centre of midfield. So perhaps this is a name to look out for next season to see if he can force his way in and earn an extension.

With the 10 players out of contract in 2023, Lowe will surely be looking at extending Johnson and keeping his eye on a few others within this list. The rebuilding process at Preston North End has just begun.