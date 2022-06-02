Swansea City are set to seal their deal for young Arsenal goalkeeper Remy Mitchell next week, Wales Online has reported.

Swansea City were said to be closing in on a deal for Arsenal youngster Mitchell last month.

The Swans are in need of some ‘keeper signings this summer having let Ben Hamer go and with the door open for Steven Benda to make a permanent departure. Now, as per Wales Online, a transfer breakthrough is close.

Wales Online states that 18-year-old Mitchell is set to complete his move to Swansea City next week.

The deal should be the Swans’ first of the summer transfer window and the plan is for him to link up with the club’s U23s. Another goalkeeper will be targeted too, one you would think that will be heading straight into Russell Martin’s senior side.

One to watch…

Mitchell looks to be arriving in South Wales as one for the future, so it will be hoped that he can push for a first-team role in the years to come after continuing his development with Kris O’Leary’s U23s.

At only 18, the vast majority of Mitchell’s game time in his young career so far has come with Arsenal’s U18s.

He has kept six clean sheets in 23 outings for the young Gunners, holding down the starting spot for much of the 2021/22 season and even captaining the side in a 5-0 win over Spurs on the final day of the season.

It will be hoped that the move to Swansea City can help him grow and develop into a potential first-team ‘keeper for the future.

With the start of the window close, fans will have eyes on Swansea City’s social media platforms awaiting confirmation of their first signing, and Mitchell could be the first through the door.