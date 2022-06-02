QPR manager Michael Beale is considering adding Kevin Thomson to his coaching team in West London, reports Daily Record.

Beale was named as QPR’s new boss yesterday. He replaced Mark Warburton and after a nervy wait to find his successor, R’s fans seem largely impressed by the appointment.

And Thomson could be Beale’s first recruit in charge of QPR.

He’s someone who Beale knows well from their time together at Rangers, and Daily Record goes on to claim that Thomson was held in high regards at Ibrox, and that he’s a close ally of Beale’s.

Thomson was a youth coach at Rangers before taking on his first managerial job last year. He took control of Kelty Hearts in his first managerial job, and guided them to the Scottish League Two title last season before departing the club last month.

He won 28 of his 46 games in charge of the club, losing only six.

As a player, fans in England may remember Thomson from his brief spell with Middlesbrough – the former Hibernian and Rangers midfielder played 50 times for Boro between 2010 and 2013.

Moving in the right direction…

QPR have taken a risk in appointing Beale, but a calculated one. The club now need to let him do his thing, and potentially bringing in Thomson who is a trusted ally of Beale’s could be a really smart move.

He proved his coaching credibility last season with Kelty Hearts and so this is someone who could potentially add some extra knowledge and insight to QPR’s coaching ranks.

A potentially smart and shrewd addition, but one that must also be taken with caution by the club and by Beale.