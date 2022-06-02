Sheffield United, Brighton and Swansea City are all eyeing up MK Dons’ standout centre-back Harry Darling ahead of the summer, Wales Online has said.

Sheffield United and Swansea City are both preparing for another season of Championship football and will be keen to improve on last season’s efforts.

The Blades ultimately fell short in the play-offs after a thoroughly impressive rise under Paul Heckingbottom while the Swans finished in an underwhelming 15th, though the signs for a positive future under Russell Martin are clear to see.

Now, it has been claimed that Sheffield United, Brighton and Swansea City are all vying for the services of MK Dons centre-back Darling.

Swansea City have been frequently linked with the former Cambridge United star, though a fresh report from Wales Online states that Sheffield United and Brighton are also among the sides tracking the 22-year-old ace.

Ready for the step up?

Darling was among League One’s best defenders last season, playing a vital role in MK Dons’ success.

After first being brought to Stadium MK by now Swansea City boss Martin, the Cambridge-born ace has continued to star under Liam Manning. He played a crucial role in the Dons boss’ back three, keeping 15 clean sheets in his 48 outings while chipping in with a thoroughly impressive 10 goals from defence.

Darling’s comfortability on the ball will stand him in good stead moving forward, showing a willingness to pick up the ball from deep and driving forward himself at times.

Despite not being the most towering centre-back, he boasts an impressive aerial ability and at 22, he has plenty of time to continue his development.

The Championship could be the perfect next step for the MK Dons star. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him ply his trade in the Premier League in the years to come.