Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that his side have made two offers for potential new signings already this summer.

Preston North End have a big summer ahead of them. Lowe has plenty of gaps to fill in his side, with perhaps the main one being in goal.

The Lilywhites have an alarming lack of shot-stoppers heading into the summer, but one linked with a move to Deepdale is Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist.

He’s out of contract at the end of this month and so too is another Preston target in Andre Gray.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Lowe said:

“We’ve got a couple of offers out already. We’ve definitely got two out, we’re just waiting to hear back from them, which we feel is very positive. The talks went very well.”

Previously, LancsLive reporter George Hodgson said that two players who are ‘definitely’ on Lowe’s transfer radar this summer are Gray and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Lancashire Evening Post meanwhile suggest that Lowe’s above comments are likely to be about two players out of contract this summer – perhaps Siegrist and Gray then.

Moving along nicely…

Preston’s summer transfer plans look to be off to a good start. One player who looks increasingly likely to sign is Gray, and he’ll give Lowe a really good option up top.

He proved his worth at QPR last season, scoring 10 in 28 Championship fixtures, but replacing last season’s Player of the Year Daniel Iversen will be difficult.

Siegrist looks like a good goalkeeper but he has big gloves to fill should he move to Deepdale this summer.

And Lowe needs plenty more than just Siegrist and Gray. Whilst everything seems to be pointing in the right direction, Preston haven’t signed anyone yet, and time can quickly run out during what is a hectic summer transfer window.

Still, fans have reason to believe that next season could be an exciting one.