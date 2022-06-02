Stockport County have sold over 2,000 season tickets for next season within the first 24 hours of being on sale, as announced by their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

Season ticket sales have now passed the 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ mark within the first 24 hours of being on sale 🤯 Be a part of something special, and reserve your seat for the Football League online now 👉 https://t.co/uxVjjI6kYz pic.twitter.com/nSSIPZpsml — Stockport County (C) (@StockportCounty) June 2, 2022

Stockport County are preparing for their return to the Football League after 11 years.

The Hatters pipped 2nd place Wrexham to the National League title in this past campaign and will be joined by either Grimsby Town or Solihull Moors in League Two.

Stockport County are back

Dave Challinor’s side have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their squad.

The North West outfit published their retained list last month and will now be looking to make some additions.

They have been linked with a few eye-catching players so far this summer, including Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, prolific Morecambe forward Cole Stockton and soon-to-be free agent defender Will Boyle.

Rangers winger Josh McPake has also been mentioned as a potential target, as has Torquay United attacker Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Stockport County were relegated to non-league in 2011 and slipped into the National League North two years later.

It has taken them a while to claw themselves back up the football pyramid and they now have grand plans to reach the Championship under owner Mark Stott.

Fans are certainly getting excited and the team will be eager to make Edgeley Park a fortress as they gear up to welcome the likes of Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers, Swindon Town and others next season.