Middlesbrough missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs last season, and so Chris Wilder will be hoping for a positive showing in the transfer market this summer.

Middlesbrough finished in 7th, five points behind Luton Town in 6th, after seeing their form dwindle during the final weeks of the campaign.

Still, Wilder has given Boro fans plenty of optimism for the future, and for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign.

Ahead of that, Middlesbrough have been linked with a handful of potential new signings, with one of them being Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

Wilder is said to be keen on bringing Kilkenny to the Riverside this summer and the youngster says he’s open to leaving the Cherries on loan.

Elsewhere, reports have claimed that Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship teams looking at Reading striker Lucas Joao.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has long been regarded as a Championship player with bundles of ability, but his injury record may need to be scrutinised.

In terms of potential outgoings, Boro man Marcus Tavernier has a number of reported suitors ahead of the summer transfer window, but reports yesterday claim that Middlesbrough are yet to receive any bids for the Englishman.

Lastly, the biggest departure from Middlesbrough this summer is bound to be Djed Spence. It’s said that Forest could sign him after their promotion, but the likes of Spurs and Newcastle United are also keen.

A big fee for Spence could give Wilder some funds to go out and bolster his squad this summer, in what could be an exciting pre-season for Boro fans.