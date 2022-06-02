Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh has said that while there is a transfer budget in place, player sales will be needed to raise further funds this summer.

Barnsley’s relegation marked a huge drop off between the 2020/21 season and the 2021/22 campaigns.

It was a difficult season on and off the pitch at Oakwell, but the Tykes will now be hoping to put their struggles behind them and turn their attention to recruitment ahead of the new campaign.

A new manager is yet to come in but the transfer window will be of great importance, and chairman Parekh has now issued an update on their budget before summer window opens next Friday.

As quoted by The Star, Parekh confirmed that players will need to be sold if the Tykes are to add to the transfer budget in place.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There is a transfer budget, but it depends on outgoings. It’s fluid, but we are going to look at bringing players in.

“We need to strengthen the squad and the idea is to get out of League One at the first opportunity.