‘No bones about it’ – Barnsley chairman Parekh confirms player sales will be needed to raise transfer funds
Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh has said that while there is a transfer budget in place, player sales will be needed to raise further funds this summer.
Barnsley’s relegation marked a huge drop off between the 2020/21 season and the 2021/22 campaigns.
It was a difficult season on and off the pitch at Oakwell, but the Tykes will now be hoping to put their struggles behind them and turn their attention to recruitment ahead of the new campaign.
A new manager is yet to come in but the transfer window will be of great importance, and chairman Parekh has now issued an update on their budget before summer window opens next Friday.
As quoted by The Star, Parekh confirmed that players will need to be sold if the Tykes are to add to the transfer budget in place.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“There is a transfer budget, but it depends on outgoings. It’s fluid, but we are going to look at bringing players in.
“We need to strengthen the squad and the idea is to get out of League One at the first opportunity.
“I’m going to make no bones about it, there will be a few players that have to be sold. I don’t think that’s unique to Barnsley; that’s every single club, especially clubs that get relegated.”
Parekh went on to state that there will be no big money signings though, revealing free transfer additions and low fee deals will be the primary focus points for their summer recruitment.
Promotion is the aim…
Regardless of whether or not Barnsley will need to sell players this summer, Parekh makes it clear that promotion is the aim for the Tykes.
Previous relegations have seen them bounce back to the Championship pretty quickly. The Tykes returned to the second-tier straight away back in 2019 and at the second time of asking in 2016.
Before then, the last time they spent more than one season in League One was across the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, so Barnsley certainly have a good record of winning promotion back to the Championship.
However, with Parekh admitting sales are inevitable, it remains to be seen just who Barnsley lose this summer.