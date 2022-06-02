Northampton Town are not interested in bringing Idris Kanu back from Peterborough United, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Northampton Town will not be re-signing the attacker this summer.

Kanu, 22, spent the second-half of last season with the Cobblers.

However, he failed to score in seven appearances in all competitions and has now returned to his parent club.

No Northampton Town return

Northampton Town need to dust themselves down and go for promotion again next term after narrowly missing out on the top three in this past campaign.

Kanu was brought in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their attacking options but struggled to hit the ground running at Sixfields.

His career is now at a bit of a crossroads as Peterborough United prepare for their return to League One.

The Posh snapped him up in 2017 and he has since played 69 times for them altogether, finding the net on three occasions.

He has also been loaned out to Port Vale to get some game time under his belt since his switch to London Road five years ago.

Prior to his move there, the attacker rose up through the youth ranks at West Ham United but left in 2016 for 12 months at Aldershot Town.

Grant McCann needs to decide whether to keep hold of Kanu for next season or let him head out the exit door again. He won’t be going back to Northampton Town though which opens the door for other teams to swoop in.