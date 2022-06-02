Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for Chelsea’s highly-rated striker Armando Broja, Nottinghamshire Live has reported.

Nottingham Forest’s promotion means Steve Cooper and co will be looking to add some serious quality to their ranks before embarking on their first season of Premier League football in 23 years.

There will be no time to waste in the hunt for new additions, with work to be done once the celebrations have fizzled out.

And now, as per a report from Nottinghamshire Live, one man who has been identified as a potential target is Chelsea’s highly-rated Albanian striker Broja.

It is claimed that Nottingham Forest are considering a summer move for the striker who enjoyed a successful first season of Premier League football while on loan with Southampton.

The report adds a loan move seems more likely for the 20-year-old given just how highly rated he is at Stamford Bridge.

An eye-catching target…

Given just how good Broja was in his first season of Premier League football, he would be a seriously impressive acquisition for Nottingham Forest if they were able to pull off a deal.

His record of nine goals in 38 appearances for Southampton isn’t anything to write home about but it’s certainly promising given his age and tenderness at the level. However, it’s his pace and physicality that make him a frightening prospect in the years to come.

Broja’s willingness to carry the ball and pressure from the front could make him a good fit for Cooper’s side, though it remains to be seen just how the Slough-born forward’s situation pans out.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said before that Broja will be given a chance to impress in pre-season and the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and former loan club Southampton have all been mentioned as summer suitors.