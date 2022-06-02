According to The Sun’s Jack Rosser, Southampton are prepared to let Will Smallbone out on loan with Nottingham Forest linked to the youngster.

Reports elsewhere have indicated that Forest held early talks with the Saints in order to start the ball rolling on a possible move.

This report from Stretty News stressed that Forest had entered into early discussions with Southampton over a summer transfer for Smallbone.

Southampton clarify Smallbone situation

The Sun’s Rosser writes that Southampton have clarified their stance regarding Smallbone and that they are prepared to allow him out on loan.

However, there is a word of caution issued by The Sun man who says that other clubs are also interested in the 22-year-old.

Rosser details the level of this interest saying that talks have been held with a number of clubs both in the Premier League and Championship.

Clubs abroad are also being considered and, in a warning for Nottingham Forest, adds a move to the City Ground is unlikely

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest know that they will need to add a whole level of class to their promotion squad. Smallbone would go some way to adding a piece of that class.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international already has 16 games of Premier League experience tucked under his belt. Four of those games came last season after he recovered from a cruciate injury.

He also has impressed in age-group competition for Southampton with six goals and five assists in both the U18 Premier League and Premier League 2 competitions.

Forest have a good track record with young players. Evidence for that comes from last season and the exploits of loanee James Garner and Brennan Johnson.

However, that will all be for nothing if The Reds aren’t able to get a hold of him.