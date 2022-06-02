QPR announced the appointment of Michael Beale yesterday, who left a coaching position at Villa Park to take his first managerial job.

Beale was a close ally of Steven Gerrard’s at both Rangers and Aston Villa. Gerrard didn’t want to lose Beale to QPR but in the end, the lure of taking control of the West London club was too good for Beale to turn down.

His appointment has fans excited and his first interview as manager has given them mounds of optimism for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Not only is he a fine coach, held in high-regards by many in the game, but he’s also someone with great connections in football.

Beale has also held positions at both Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Villa and Rangers. But his most recent club, Villa, could be one that he looks to raid for potential new signings this summer, and one realistic option might be Cameron Archer.

A big talent…

Archer joined Preston North End on loan for the second half of last season. He featured 20 times in the league for Ryan Lowe’s side, scoring seven goals and helping the Lilywhites eventually finish in 13th.

He’s since returned to parent club Villa, and a report from BirminghamLive just yesterday said that Gerrard will assess the 20-year-old in pre-season before making a decision on whether or not to loan him out again next season.

Reports earlier in the year revealed that two Bundesliga clubs were keen on Archer ahead of the summer, with reports (via DeepdaleDigest) also revealing that Lowe would like him back at Preston.

It’ll be difficult for QPR to land Archer this summer. But if Villa do decide to loan him out which seems likely given some of their signings already this summer, then QPR would be an obvious option, as Gerrard will know that he’d be in good hands under Beale.

QPR already have some prolific attacking names in Chris Willock and Ilias Chair – adding Archer to that mix could give them one of the deadliest attacks in the league next season.