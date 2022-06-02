Blackburn Rovers remain without a manager, three weeks after the departure of Tony Mowbray was confirmed.

Since, the club has been linked with a number of new managers. But several of those managers have sealed other fates.

Lancashire Telegraph reminded fans earlier this morning that Carlos Carvalhal and Michael Beale have both landed jobs, with Al Wahda and QPR respectively, whilst Daniel Farke is in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The same report also suggests that Rovers will look to appoint an unemployed manager this summer, so here we look at three available managers that the club could consider…

Mark Warburton

Warburton left QPR at the same time that Mowbray left Blackburn. R’s fans were sad ti see him go – Warburton is a great tactical manager, who plays an attacking and exciting brand of football.

His side tailed off in the second half of last season but that only served to show how much Warburton was overachieving with QPR in the first half of the season.

An experienced and likeable manager, Warburton could be a shrewd option.

Slavisa Jokanovic

The Serb is known for winning promotion from the Championship with Fulham in 2018 and with Watford in 2015.

He was named Sheffield United manager ahead of last season but couldn’t get to grips with the side, and he remains out of work.

Of the three on this list, Jokanovic certainly has the best CV. But given his recent spells in the Middles East and South Yorkshire, he might be the most expensive of the three too.

Phillip Cocu

The Dutchman was linked with the Blackburn job last month but those links have died down. He received mixed reviews at Derby County, though in his earlier months at the club, fans were pretty impressed with what they were seeing.

He’s a big name in football and has the ability to attract big players, but given his relative lack of experience in the Championship, this might not be the best option.