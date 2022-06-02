Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says the club “did everything that it possibly could” to keep hold of Wigan Athletic new boy Matt Wonnacott.

The National League side have lost their goalkeeper to the Football League.

Wonnacott, 17, has joined Wigan Athletic and has penned his first professional contract with the North West club.

He is expected to link up with the Championship new boys’ youth ranks first.

Johnson has opened up about losing the highly-rated youngster, as per the Gulls’ official club website:

“It’s unfortunate. I think if I was given advice if you’re a goalkeeper at 17 then you need to go to a club where you have got a chance of getting in the team early. If you go first division (Premier League), Championship then it might be some time before you actually get that first-team football.

“Anyway, we wish him well, it was a shame. The club did everything that it possibly could (to keep him).”

Wigan Athletic new boy

Wigan Athletic are preparing for life in the second tier after winning the League One title.

The Latics have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their squad to ensure they can compete well in the division above after a couple of years away.

Wonnacott could be seen as a long-term option for them and his addition shows they are keeping one eye on the future.

He has risen up through the academy at Torquay United and has been a regular for the non-league side at various age levels over the past few years.

The stopper was in impressive form for their U18s side last season and helped them win the South West Counties Youth League, Wotton Printers Devon Youth Cup, and Gary Else Memorial League Cup.

Johnson named him on the bench for their first-team in a National League fixture against Eastleigh in April and offered him a deal to stay for next term but he has decided to turn it down and make a move to the DW Stadium.