Sunderland have appointed a new senior scout in the form of Matthew Barratt from Championship club Blackburn Rovers, it has emerged.

Sunderland will be meticulously preparing for life back in the Championship after finally winning promotion out of League One in the 2021/22 campaign.

Recruitment both on and off the pitch will have to be spot on to prepare the squad for second-tier football once again. And now, it has emerged that a new face will be joining the club’s scouting team ahead of the summer.

Matthew Barratt has been brought over to the Stadium of Light by head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, it seems.

As reported by Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley on Twitter, Barratt shared a post on LinkedIn confirming that he will be joining the Black Cats as a senior scout after four-and-a-half years on the books with Blackburn Rovers.

It appears Sunderland are making moves to bolster their scouting department following promotion.#SAFC pic.twitter.com/M9ZKkzxPrU — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) June 2, 2022

The hard work is underway…

While their play-off final victory is certainly reason to celebrate, Sunderland will not be looking to waste any time in preparing for next season.

Transfer targets will surely have already been identified in a bid to bring them in as soon as possible to get them settled in for the new campaign. A fresh addition to their scouting team will only help their bid to identify more options too.

Given that Barratt will be familiar with head of recruitment Harvey should help make for a smooth transition too as Sunderland look to strengthen on and off the pitch.