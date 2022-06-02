Stoke City defender Connor Taylor is attracting interest from League One, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Stoke City have a decision to make regarding what to do with the defender ahead of next season.

Taylor, 20, spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and was a hit with the Pirates.

Bristol Live claim Joey Barton’s side are not the only third tier outfit to have made a loan enquiry about his availability for next term.

One for the future at Stoke City

Stoke City gave the youngster the green light to head out the exit door for the past campaign for him to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He quickly become a popular figure at the Memorial Ground and went on to make 47 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals from the back.

The centre-back has been on the books at the Bet365 Stadium since 2019 having previously had spells at Stafford Rangers and Port Vale.

Taylor has since risen up through the academy with the Potters and has been a regular for the Championship club at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his senior debut in a league fixture against Coventry City back in April 2021 but that is his only appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side to date.

The Stoke-born man also had loan stints in non-league at Chester and Ashton United before his switch to Bristol Rovers.

The Gas want him back now but will have to face competition from fellow League One teams for his signature.