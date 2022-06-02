Derby County midfielder Jason Knight has admitted it is his dream to play in the Premier League as question marks surround his long-term future at Pride Park.

Derby County’s relegation to League One and their financial situation could make for another busy summer at Pride Park.

The vast majority of the current squad is out of contract this summer, but one who is contracted for another year is midfield star Knight.

However, his strong performances for the Rams has seen him attract interest previously, with reports back in April stating Premier League and Championship clubs were circling.

Now, with the season done and the transfer window close, the Derby County man has admitted it is his dream to play Premier League football. As quoted by the Irish Mirror, Knight admitted he isn’t sure what the future holds for him just yet, saying:

“If that offer comes in, it’s something you have always dreamt of, playing in the Premier League and at the highest level.

“At the moment I’m still a Derby player. Everyone knows it’s been a tough year with things behind the scenes at Derby.

“I’ve played a lot of games so I was happy with that aspect but what the future holds I don’t know. I’ll see what happens.”

Knight went on to admit he is in a “difficult situation”, going on to say that he knows his next move would need to be the right one to give him the best chance of maintaining his place in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Interest inevitable?

Knight is among the highly-rated talents currently on the books at Derby County, and at only 21, he has already shown he is comfortable at Championship level and could be ready to make the step up to the next level.

He has 119 first-team appearances to his name already and his versatility and energy could be of great use to either a Premier League side or a promotion-chasing Championship club.

With a year remaining on his deal and given the Rams’ financial situation, interest in Knight looks incredibly likely this summer, but Derby County will surely be determined to hold onto the midfielder if possible.