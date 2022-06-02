Bristol Rovers are keen to reunite with Cardiff City’s James Connolly this summer, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers want to lure the defender back to the Memorial Ground.

Connolly, 20, sees his contract with his parent club expire at the end of next month but they do hold an option to extend his stay by a further year.

The Pirates are eagerly awaiting to see what happens with the Bluebirds yet to publish their retained list.

Bristol Rovers eyeing reunion

Bristol Rovers are preparing for life back in League One following their dramatic promotion from League Two.

Bringing back Connolly would be an inspired bit of business by Joey Barton if he was able to.

The Gas swooped to sign the youngster back in the January transfer window and he rocked up as a bit of an unknown quantity this past winter.

However, he adapted to life in Bristol with ease and went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions to help Rovers go up.

He has been on the books at Cardiff City since 2020 and although he has been a regular for their development side, he is yet to make a senior appearance.

Prior to his switch to Wales, the defender rose up through the academy at Blackburn Rovers.

Steve Morison’s side have a big decision to make on his future this summer with Bristol Rovers ready to pounce if he is not part of their plans for the next campaign.