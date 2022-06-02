Bournemouth are reportedly considering a summer move for former favourite Matt Ritchie, who could be leaving Newcastle United.

Bournemouth will be hoping a productive summer transfer window can stand them in good stead as they prepare for life back in the Premier League after achieving automatic promotion in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Cherries will want to add some top-flight experience to their squad where possible, and one man who could provide just that is former star Ritchie.

According to The Northern Echo, Bournemouth are showing interest in a possible deal for the left-sided Newcastle United ace.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park though remains a highly respected player by Eddie Howe, who managed Ritchie back with Bournemouth. But with his contract expiring, it seems a summer exit is on the cards for the Scot.

A fairytale move?

Ritchie is a cult hero at Dean Court for his three-and-a-half-year spell with the club from January 2013 to the summer of 2016.

He helped the Cherries win promotion from League One to the Championship and then the Championship to the Premier League, featuring 37 times as they maintained their top-flight status in the 2015/16 season too.

However, he left in 2016 to join Newcastle United for an initial £10m, bringing his time with Bournemouth to an end after 31 goals and 29 assists in 142 games.

But now, with the Cherries back in the Premier League and Ritchie potentially on the move, the stars could align for a reunion.

Ritchie may not be at his best anymore, but he is still a valuable top-flight player. His versatility means he can play anywhere on the left-hand side and he now has over 150 Premier League appearances to his name, providing valuable experience to Bournemouth’s squad.

Time will tell if the interest develops into anything more serious, but a summer reunion could be a fitting deal to pursue.